DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

There is a conspiracy against India in Jammu and Kashmir but efforts are also being made to end it. The biggest operation against terrorism is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, watch the exclusive report from LoC on the occasion of Independence Day.