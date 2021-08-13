हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Godfrey Phillips India

Marlboro, Red & White cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India's profit jumps 2x in June quarter

Godfrey Phillips India's revenue from operations in April-June 2021 jumped 59 per cent to Rs 735.49 crore, against Rs 462.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Marlboro, Red &amp; White cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India&#039;s profit jumps 2x in June quarter
Representational Image

New Delhi: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 112.40 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.58 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations in April-June 2021 jumped 59 per cent to Rs 735.49 crore, against Rs 462.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 630.90 crore, a rise of 43.11 per cent as against Rs 440.85 crore a year ago.

Cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked a revenue of Rs 656.02 crore, up 68.17 per cent as compared with Rs 390.10 crore a year ago.

The revenue from retail and related products of the company, which operates convenience store chain 24Seven, rose 14.98 per cent to Rs 77.68 crore in the June 2021 quarter, compared with Rs 67.56 crore a year ago, it said. Also Read: Adi Godrej steps down as Godrej Industries’ board chairman, Nadir new CMD

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,047.15 on the BSE, up 3.32 per cent from the previous close. Also Read: Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India: Check price, features and photos of cruiser bike

