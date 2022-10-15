Mother Dairy hikes Milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for some variants after Amul

New Delhi: Mother dairy has also announced to hike the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre on full cream and cow milk variants following another major milk brand Amul. The new prices come to effect from October 16. In the morning, Amul announced to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre amid the festival season.

ALSO READ | SBI hikes interest rate on Fixed Deposits (FDs) under Rs 2 crore; Check new ra

“We are revising the prices of Full Cream and Cow Milk variants by Rs 2/litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022,” Mother Dairy Spokesperson said.

He added that the dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3/kg in the last two months alone, owing to multifold increase in varied input costs.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units (DBUs) on October 16

"Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation. We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers," he said.

Both the major dairy brands, Amul and Mother Dairy had in August hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre to compensate the increase in procurement costs.

New Prices of Amul Milk

According to the new rate, Amul Shakti milk was now available at Rs 50 per litre, Amul Gold at Rs 62 per litre and Amul Taza at Rs 56 per litre.