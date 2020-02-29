हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani meets AP CM, discusses industrial devlopment, investments

The AP CMO said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with Ambani, Reliances partnership in the state governments schemes in the education and health sectors.

Mukesh Ambani meets AP CM, discusses industrial devlopment, investments
File photo

Amaravati: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had a two-hour-long meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence here on Saturday, where industrial development in the state and investments were discussed.

In a late-night release, the CMO said the Chief Minister discussed with Ambani, Reliances partnership in the state governments schemes in the education and health sectors.

The Chief Minister explained the 'Naadu-Nedu' (then and now) programme taken up by his government to improve infrastructure in schools and hospitals.

Accompanied by his son Ananth Ambani and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh arrived by a special flight from Mumbai and was received at the Vijayawada airport by YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

They then drove to the Chief Minister's residence at Tadepalli where Jagan and his wife Bharati welcomed the industry moghul and felicitated him.

"The Chief Minister and Ambani held talks for more than two hours.

Issues like industrial development in the state and investments were discussed at length," the CMO release said, without further details.

Tags:
Mukesh AmbaniY S Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

Vistara becomes first Indian airline to fly B787-9 Dreamliner plane

Must Watch

PT51M15S

Taal Thok Ke: Riots end in Delhi, 'Riot-Tourism' starts?