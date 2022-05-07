Need a break during work? THIS company offers 30-minute nap time for employees

New Delhi: Who wouldn't want to rejuvenate the body with a little power nap to increase productivity?

During the workday, a Bengaluru start-up has officially declared a 30-minute power nap for its staff.

Wakefit Solutions shared two photos in a tweet explaining the 'Right to Nap' and when employees can nap.

Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, according to the post, recently issued an internal email to colleagues informing them that they can now take a little sleep between 2 and 2.30 p.m.

"We've been in the sleep industry for over six years and have yet to do honour to one of the most important aspects of rest – the afternoon nap." "We've always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we're going to boost the ante," he wrote in an email.

"A NASA study found that a 26-minute catnap can boost performance by 33%, while a Harvard study found that naps can help prevent burnout," he added.

The company also stated on Twitter that staff will be able to take a 30-minute nap every day between 2:00 and 2:30 pm, and that this time would be set off on everyone's calendar as official nap time.

The company also mentioned that they are working on establishing comfy sleep pods and quiet spaces in the office to create the ideal nap environment for employees.

While the company has responded to complaints in the comment area, one person commented on the post, "Good decision."

The phrase "power nap" was coined by Cornell University social psychologist James Maas.

A cat nap, also known as a power nap, is a brief period of sleep that comes before deep sleep (slow-wave sleep). A power sleep is designed to wake you up quickly.