Nestle admits 60% of food portfolio including Maggi is “unhealthy”

New Delhi: Swiss FMCG major Nestle SA has acknowledged that more than 60 per cent of its mainstream food and drinks products failed to meet a "recognised definition of health" and nutrition, adding that it is looking across its entire portfolio to increase the nutrient profile.

The worlds largest food company has however admitted that some of its categories and products will never be `healthy no matter how much we renovate".

The world's largest food company, Nestle, has acknowledged that more than 60 per cent of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a "recognised definition of health and that some of our categories and products will never be healthy' no matter how much we renovate", the Financial Times report said quoting a Nestle document.

A presentation circulated among top executives this year, seen by the Financial Times, said that only 37 per cent of Nestle's food and beverages by revenues, excluding products such as pet food and specialised medical nutrition, achieve a rating above 3.5 under Australia's health star rating system., the Financial Times reported.

As per the report, Nestle, the maker of KitKat, Maggi and Nescafe, describes the 3.5 star threshold as a "recognised definition of health".

The report said within its overall food and drink portfolio, about 70 per cent of Nestle`s food products failed to meet that threshold, the presentation said, along with 96 per cent of beverages excluding pure coffee and 99 per cent of Nestle`s confectionery and ice cream portfolio.

Live TV

#mute

With Agency Inputs