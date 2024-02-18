Not Neeta Ambani, This Woman Donated 110 Crores Last year; Read The Inspiring Story

New Delhi: Renowned for their immense generosity, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, and Mukesh Ambani stand as pillars of philanthropy in India. Their enduring presence on the list of the country's most charitable individuals speaks volumes about their dedication to giving back to society.

Alongside these illustrious names, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, a couple equally committed to making a difference have consistently earned recognition on the prestigious Hurun India Philanthropy List.

India's most generous individuals

According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi rank sixth among India's most generous individuals. The couple donated over Rs 110 crores last year. While this is a substantial sum, it is notably less than the Rs 213 crores donated by Susmita Bagchi alone the previous year. Despite their significant contributions to societal welfare, Susmita Bagchi prefers to remain out of the public eye. (Also Read: Braithwaite Secures Rs 180 Crore Order From Railways To Supply 500 Wagons)

Personal Life and Journey

Susmita Bagchi was born in Cuttack and she is the daughter of the renowned Odia writer Sakuntala Panda. Following in her mother's footsteps, Susmita became a well-known author in Odia literature and established the monthly women's magazine, Sucharita. (Also Read: RVNL's Order Book Touches Rs 65,000-Cr Mark; Aims To Add Foreign Projects)

After completing her post-graduation in political science she briefly worked as a lecturer at Delhi University. Susmita met her future husband, Subroto Bagchi at the age of fifteen and they got married four years later.

Literary Debut

Susmita's literary debut was also featured in the magazine. Just like her mother, Susmita ventured into the field of literature. Apart from her role as a co-founder of Mindtree and a social reformer, Susmita Bagchi is recognized as a skilled writer. She has authored a travelogue, numerous collections of short stories, and five novels, writing in both English and Odia.

Philanthropic Contributions

In 2022, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, along with Radha and N S Parthasarathy as well as other co-founders and philanthropists from Mindtree contributed a combined total of Rs 213 crore towards advancing healthcare. The following year, in 2023, the couple donated Rs 110 crore.

Susmita suggests that individuals or families facing mental health challenges will relate to the protagonist of her first English novel, who is a psychiatrist. Her audience appreciates her writing because it is easy to understand and resonates with their own experiences.