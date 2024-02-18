trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722538
NewsBusinessCompanies
RVNL

RVNL's Order Book Touches Rs 65,000-Cr Mark; Aims To Add Foreign Projects

Of the total order book, the share of the Vande Bharat trains was around Rs 9,000 crore, and Rs 7,000 crore was for several metro projects. 

|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RVNL's Order Book Touches Rs 65,000-Cr Mark; Aims To Add Foreign Projects File Photo

New Delhi: Public Sector Undertaking RVNL's order book has touched Rs 65,000 crore, 50 percent of which are railway projects, the company has said. RVNL is also looking for new projects in off-shore markets including Central Asia and UAE and Western Asia, the management said in an investors call.

"We have got an order book of around Rs 65,000 crore, which roughly constitutes 50 percent from the nomination, that is the typical railway projects, and 50 percent from the market. In time to come, we should maintain an order book of around Rs 75,000 crore," top management officials said in reply to a question.(Also Read: Want To Save Money On Taxed Income? Check THESE 5 Tax-Saving Instrument)

Of the total order book, the share of the Vande Bharat trains was around Rs 9,000 crore, and Rs 7,000 crore was for several metro projects. The company has also bagged projects in the electrification and transmission lines among others. (Also Read: ICICI Revises Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Latest Interest Rate For Different FD Tenures)

RVNL is also diversifying to other segments and eyeing many projects in the foreign countries, they said. On growth plans in offshore markets, the management said the company recently participated in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model project in Botswana, where its has been shortlisted. Offices are being set up in some other neighboring foreign countries.

"In the UAE, we have been actively looking at the markets in Central Asia and the UAE and Western Asia. So, we should be able to manage a profit which will commensurate with our performances in other fields.

"In Kyrgyzstan, for four projects, we had signed an MoU. And we had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the Balekechi and Kara catch line. We have formed a company called Kyrgyzindustry RVNL Close Joint Stock Company," they said.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in the project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!