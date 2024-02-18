Braithwaite Secures Rs 180 Crore Order From Railways To Supply 500 Wagons

New Delhi: A senior official from Central PSU Braithwaite & Co Ltd announced on Sunday that the company has secured an order valued at Rs 180 crore to deliver 500 wagons to the railways. The wagons included in the order are BCVM-C type, commonly referred to as brake vans that are connected to railway rakes.

"We have secured an order of 500 wagons this month valued at Rs 180 crore", Braithwaite chairman and managing director Yatish Kumar told PTI. (Also Read: India's Forex Reserves Decline USD 5.2 Billion To Come Off 1-Month High)

The company has been expanding its operations into services and construction to achieve long-term stability and substantial growth. In 2018, wagons made up 95 percent of the business, but now they account for only 55 percent, indicating a diversification strategy. (Also Read: RVNL's Order Book Touches Rs 65,000-Cr Mark; Aims To Add Foreign Projects)

The company is working hard to increase the total order pipeline, which stood at Rs 1,734 crore as of December 2023. "We had plans to reduce it to 50 percent. Introducing new revenue verticals was important for a sustainable turnaround with better profitability," Kumar said.

"Civil construction, bridge cranes, and operation and maintenance activities proved viable. Container manufacturing, solar PV plants, and railway station construction contracts are being executed," he said.

Diversification holds the key to Braithwaite's planned roadmap to become a Rs 2,500 crore listed CPSU by 2025-26. (With PTI Inputs)