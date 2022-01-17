Parul University gets a good rating in the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell Initiative IIC 3.0 Annual report

New Delhi: Supporting the nation's start-up and innovation ecosystem has been one of the main educational priorities of Gujarat-based Parul University, which has put the state on the educational map once again by emerging as one of the top HEIs in the country to receive a full star rating for its innovation achievements.

The Institution’s Innovation Council annual report brings to the limelight some of the highest and top performing Institutes and Universities in the country through an in-depth assessment and evaluation of the entrepreneurship related initiatives of such institutions.

Going beyond its previous record, Parul University has got an overall score of 4 out of 4 bringing the University to the Top of India’s innovation league.

The Institution's Innovation Council is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, which has been dedicated towards developing highly effective innovation practices in higher educational institutions across the country.

This year’s annual report featured over 2,680 HEIs with established IICs from across the country, including IITs and NITs amongst which Parul University stood with an overall score of 100 out of 100. The report featured 3 streams of evaluation in which Parul University managed to secure the total score along with an additional reward of 156.667 points.

Primarily, the IICs’ role is to engage a number of faculties, students and staff in various innovation and entrepreneurship related activities such as ideations, problem solving, proof of concept development, design thinking, IPR, project handling and management at pre-incubation and incubation stages amongst other spheres.

Attaining the complete score in IIC’s model makes apparent the impact which Parul University’s through its flagship entrepreneurship events and initiatives has made. This model integrates the functionalities of flexible calendar activities, scoring, reward systems, decentralizing operation with division of work, progress monitoring and incentive mechanisms through a robust digital platform.

“As a University, we are truly proud of the recognition our entrepreneurship and innovation efforts have gotten and I believe this full rating serves as a testimony of our commitment of ushering India's future as a Nation for Innovation”, said the University’s President, Dr. Devanshu J Patel.