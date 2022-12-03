Rare Video: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates old dance footage goes viral on social media - WATCH

New Delhi: Micosoft co-founder and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates is a famous personality. After retiring from Microsoft, he has given his life for philanthropy work as Bill-Melinda Gates foundation is one of the biggest philanthrophist organisations in the world now.

Bill Gates is in talks on the Internet but not for his philanthropy, but for his dance viral video footage. An old video of Bill Gates from the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995 has gone viral in the Internet, stirring a lot of reactions from the Netizens. Bill Gates could be seen in the video dancing, partying, singing, and grooving on the stage.

Watch video here -

The video was shared by Lost in History Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch party.’

The video has so far received over 7k likes, 900 retweets, and 6.6m views.

One user replied over the tweet and said that that’s how any launch should be like, a celebration of the efforts of the company instead of some bland graphical solo presentation. Bill, the typical ‘nerd’ guy.

Another user took a dig and said if he would see next time this kind of cinge type of dance party, he is going to invest in whatever they’re selling.

Another twitter user said on this historic evening, cringe was invented.

That's how people react.