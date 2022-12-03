New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan award 2022 in the trade and industry category by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the United States. He recieved the award in the presence of his family in San Francisco. India's Consul General T V Nagendra Prasad, was also present during the event.

While receiving the India’s prestigious award, Sundar Pichai said, “India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go.”

Thank you Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. It was an immense honor to receive the Padma Bhushan, and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 3, 2022

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian ambassador to the US posted the photos of the award ceremony in which Sundar Pichai was given the award by him. He wrote, “Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco. Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation.”