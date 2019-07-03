close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet announces monsoon sale; domestic fares start at Rs 888, international at Rs 3,499

The SpiceJet Monsoon sale period is from July 2 to July 6 and the travel period is till September 25, 2019, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet announces monsoon sale; domestic fares start at Rs 888, international at Rs 3,499

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced monsoon sale offering domestic flight fares starting at Rs 888 and international tickets starting at Rs 3,499.

“Presenting the Monsoon Sale. Book flights at unbeatable fares starting at just Rs 888 (all-inclusive) for domestic travel and Rs 3499 (all-inclusive) for international travel. What makes it even better is that when you book on spicejet.com, you get a range of exclusive offers including 25% off on meals, seats and SpiceMax,” the company said in a statement.

The Monsoon sale period is from July 2 to July 6 and the travel period is till September 25, 2019, SpiceJet said.

The company said that discount will be applicable on one-way fares only and it can't be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings. Fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges. The limited inventory offer will be available on first-come, first-served basis while black-out dates are applicable.

Passengers can also get 50 percent off on SpiceMax Seats up to Rs 500 with American Express Cards. They can also earn 250 bonus points on new SpiceClub registrations between till July 8.

Tags:
SpiceJetSpicejet Monsoon saleSpiceJet sale
Next
Story

L&T says Mindtree open offer completed, shareholders payments made

Must Watch

PT37M57S

Watch Debate: 'Cut money' scandal exposed Mamata Banerjee?