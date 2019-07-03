SpiceJet announces monsoon sale; domestic fares start at Rs 888, international at Rs 3,499

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced monsoon sale offering domestic flight fares starting at Rs 888 and international tickets starting at Rs 3,499.

“Presenting the Monsoon Sale. Book flights at unbeatable fares starting at just Rs 888 (all-inclusive) for domestic travel and Rs 3499 (all-inclusive) for international travel. What makes it even better is that when you book on spicejet.com, you get a range of exclusive offers including 25% off on meals, seats and SpiceMax,” the company said in a statement.

The Monsoon sale period is from July 2 to July 6 and the travel period is till September 25, 2019, SpiceJet said.

The company said that discount will be applicable on one-way fares only and it can't be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings. Fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges. The limited inventory offer will be available on first-come, first-served basis while black-out dates are applicable.

Passengers can also get 50 percent off on SpiceMax Seats up to Rs 500 with American Express Cards. They can also earn 250 bonus points on new SpiceClub registrations between till July 8.