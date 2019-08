New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet and IndiGo have announced that the airlines will operate partially from Terminal 3 from September 5 onwards.



While SpiceJet will shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely, IndiGo will partially move its operation from T2 to T3.

The shift is to pave way for infrastructure enhancement of T2, after which its capacity will increase from 15 MPPA to 18 MPPA. This will enhance the passenger experience at T2