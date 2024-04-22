Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
TOI

TCS Introduces 60% Office Attendance For Variable Pay Eligibility

Employees whose attendance is between 60-75 percent will be eligible to receive 50 percent of the variable pay. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TCS Introduces 60% Office Attendance For Variable Pay Eligibility File Photo

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has recently updated its quarterly variable pay policy. The policy has been updated to include work from office as an important factor for employees. Under the new policy, employees must have at least 60 percent attendance to be eligible for the quarterly bonus. The IT services giant has mandated its employees to work from office five days a week, as per the latest policy update.

Employees whose attendance is between 60-75 percent will be eligible to receive 50 percent of the variable pay. Employees who are attending 75-85 percent of the time will receive 75 percent of the variable pay. However, only those with office attendance levels of above 85 percent will get full variable pay for the quarter, reported TOI. (Also Read: Zomato Hikes Mandatory Platform Fee By 25% To Rs 5)

Unlike TCS, other Indian It companies like Infosys and Wipro have not mandated variable payouts to the return to office. Wipro’s Chief Human Resources officer, Saurabh Govil said that the company has distributed an average variable payout of 85 percent for the March quarter of the FY24 which inconsistent with 85 percent variable pay given to junior employees in the December quarter. (Also Read: Govt Oil Companies Conducts Free Safety Checks For All LPG Connections)

Post pandemic, TCS adopted a hybrid mode of work for employees which ended back on October 1, 2023 where they asked the employees to work from office five days a week. TCS sent an email to employees in February stating that their variable pay would soon be linked to their attendance at office.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla