TCS Introduces 60% Office Attendance For Variable Pay Eligibility

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has recently updated its quarterly variable pay policy. The policy has been updated to include work from office as an important factor for employees. Under the new policy, employees must have at least 60 percent attendance to be eligible for the quarterly bonus. The IT services giant has mandated its employees to work from office five days a week, as per the latest policy update.

Employees whose attendance is between 60-75 percent will be eligible to receive 50 percent of the variable pay. Employees who are attending 75-85 percent of the time will receive 75 percent of the variable pay. However, only those with office attendance levels of above 85 percent will get full variable pay for the quarter, reported TOI. (Also Read: Zomato Hikes Mandatory Platform Fee By 25% To Rs 5)

Unlike TCS, other Indian It companies like Infosys and Wipro have not mandated variable payouts to the return to office. Wipro’s Chief Human Resources officer, Saurabh Govil said that the company has distributed an average variable payout of 85 percent for the March quarter of the FY24 which inconsistent with 85 percent variable pay given to junior employees in the December quarter. (Also Read: Govt Oil Companies Conducts Free Safety Checks For All LPG Connections)

Post pandemic, TCS adopted a hybrid mode of work for employees which ended back on October 1, 2023 where they asked the employees to work from office five days a week. TCS sent an email to employees in February stating that their variable pay would soon be linked to their attendance at office.