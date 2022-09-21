Union Bank of India wins 3 awards in Ease 4.0 for successfully implementing reforms

MUMBAI: Union Bank of India (UBI) has received three awards for successfully implementing reforms under Ease 4.0 during the financial year 2021- 22. The UBI won the awards under three catetorgies- 1. Governance and Outcome Centric HR (Winner), 2. New Age 24*7 Banking with Resilient Technology (2nd Runner Up) and 3. Collaborating for Synergistic Outcomes (2nd Runner Up) themes.

The Ease 4.0 award distribution ceremony was presided over by Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and the awards were given by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad. The event was organized by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in Mumbai.

Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) is an initiative by the DFS as part of the PSB Reforms Agenda and under its fourth iteration, wherein the focus remained on transforming PSBs into Digital and Data-driven banks through tech-enabled simplified and collaborative banking.

Union Bank of India has been consistently ranking among the top three performers under various disciplines over the years for effectively implementing the reform measures.