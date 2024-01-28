Watch: What Happened When 'Police' Raided Zerodha Office 10 Years Ago

New Delhi: In a throwback, Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, shared a video from more than 10 years ago when he orchestrated a fake police raid at the company's Bengaluru office. The intention was to observe how the team would respond under extreme stress and, of course, to inject a bit of fun into the workplace.

The video, reminiscent of a Bollywood masala movie, featured rowdy police officers, frenzied reporters with cameras, perplexed employees, and even an individual donning a helmet to conceal his identity from the "police."

The Zerodha team set the stage by installing hidden cameras throughout the office and bringing in actors to play the roles of cigarette-smoking, pan-spitting "goon-type" police officers. The faux raid was executed when Kamath was conveniently "out for a meeting."

As the fake officers and reporters barged into the Zerodha support office in Bengaluru, brandishing what appeared to be a Bombay High Court order, chaos ensued. Allegations of a Ponzi scheme and financial fraud added a layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

The prank aimed to assess how employees would react in stressful situations, and it delivered. Hanan, the head of client operations, emerged as the "angry man," passionately arguing with the "police" and demanding clarification.

Meanwhile, Venu, the head of operations, remained composed, working with the "authorities" to navigate the situation and keep others calm.

The climax unfolded as all employees were rounded up and locked in a room until the "absconding boss" Nithin Kamath arrived with crackers to announce that it was all a prank.

Reactions ranged from surprise to relief, with one employee admitting, "I thought I had delayed payment in stamp duty, and that's why all this was happening."