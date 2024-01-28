Bank Holidays In February 2024: Financial Institutions To Be Closed For 11 Days

New Delhi: As we gear up for the second month of the year, it's crucial to be aware of the upcoming bank holidays in February 2024. During this month, banks will be closed for a total of 11 days, which includes both the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

However, it's worth noting that the first and third Saturdays will be business as usual.

State-Specific Holidays

Some of these bank holidays are specific to certain states, while others are observed nationwide. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorized these holidays into three brackets: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real; Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

RBI's Official Communication

The RBI, the governing body for banks in India, communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions. This ensures that individuals and businesses are well-informed about the days when banks will be closed.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In February 2024:

4 February: Sunday

10 February: Second Saturday/Losar (Gangtok)

11 February: Sunday

14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal)

18 February: Sunday

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

20 February: State Day/Statehood Day (Aizawl, Itanagar)

24 February: Second Saturday

25 February: Sunday

26 February: Nyokum (Itanagar)

Online Banking Services Remain Accessible

While physical branches may be closed on these days, nationwide access to online banking services will continue. Individuals need to stay informed about these scheduled bank holidays, allowing them to plan their visits to branches accordingly.