Who Is Manu Ahuja, MD & CEO Of Jubilant Industries Limited, Dies At 50

His sudden and unexpected passing is described as an irreparable loss to Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, and the entire company conveys deep sympathy to his family during this difficult time.

 

Manu Ahuja, the Managing Director and CEO of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, passed away on December 9, 2023. The company expressed deep sorrow and condolences to his family in an official statement.

According to information available on the Jubilant Industries website, Manu Ahuja was a graduate of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. He brought a wealth of experience from various businesses and industries across India and Southeast Asia. Before joining Jubilant, Ahuja served as the President of South Asia at ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific for more than seven years, overseeing 18 countries in India, SAARC, and ASEAN. His career began in 1991 with Coats Viyella, and he held leadership positions at Whirlpool and Akzo Nobel.

It is important to note that Juilant Industries have the franchises of Dominoes and Dunkin for India. 

