Who Is Reshma Kewalramani, The Mumbai- Born Doctor Who Is The First Female To Lead Rs 7,40,000 Crore American Biopharmaceutical Company

Whether it is technology, science, or business, Indian women have always earned a name for themselves. In both the domestic and international arena, Indian women have occupied significant positions over the years. In our selection of success stories today, we'll learn about one such Indian woman who has achieved great success abroad and made all of India proud.

Reshma Kewalramani has made history by becoming the first woman to head Vertex, an American biopharmaceutical company with revenues of Rs. 7,40,000 crore.

Who Is Reshma Kewalramani?

Reshma Kewalramani is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company based in Boston. Reshma also serves as a member of the board of directors of the Biomedical Science Careers Program. She also serves on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Boston University School of Medicine. She served on the Kidney Health Initiative's first board of directors and is a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology.

Life And Education Of Reshma Kewalramani

Reshma Kewalramani was born in Mumbai. When she was 11 years old, the family immigrated to the United States. Kewalramani graduated with her medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Harvard Business School's General Management Program.

Kewalramani started her medical career at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Reshma Kewalramani's Vertex Journey

Reshma Kewalramani joined Vertex in 2017. She held the positions of Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Medicines Development and Medical Affairs.



In 2020, Kewalramani was named president and CEO of Vertex and was appointed to the board of directors. Reshma made history by becoming the first woman to run the Rs 7,40,000 crore American biopharmaceutical corporation.

Kewalramani, a reputable scientist with extensive experience, has devoted her professional life to enhancing patient lives by developing innovative medicines. She implements the company's strategy for improving the lives of those suffering from grave illnesses. Under her direction, Vertex is taking the initiative to work with other partners to explore new treatments for a number of diseases.

Awards And Recognition For Reshma Kewalramani

Reshma Kewalramani is the recipient of a number of honours, including the Harvard Medical School Excellence in Teaching Award. She was named one of the 10 people revolutionising healthcare by Business Insider.

Reshma Kewalramani's Net Worth

According to Wallmine, the estimated net worth of Reshma Kewalramani as of 2023 is 64.6 million dollars.