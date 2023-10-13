New Delhi: Radha Vembu has surpassed Nayka’s Falguni Nayar to become the richest self-made woman in India, according to the Hurun India list 2023. As per the report titled ‘360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023’, she has a net worth of Rs 36,000 crore.

Overall, Radha Vembu ranked the 40th among India’s 100 richest person which is topped by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of over 8 lakh crore. Falguni Nayar came at 86th position with a net worth of Rs 22,500 crore.

Radha Vembu, along with her brother Sridhar Vembu, started Zoho, a company that makes software for businesses. Zoho is known for its cloud-based applications that help companies with things like managing their customer relationships, handling emails, and lots of other stuff.

What's really cool about Radha Vembu is that she's not all about making money. She's very focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses. She wants to make it easier for them to use technology to run their companies more smoothly.

Radha Vembu is a down-to-earth person. She doesn't like fancy titles or big offices. She's just passionate about creating great software and helping businesses succeed. So, she's a big deal in the tech world, but she's also someone who cares about the little guys, which is pretty awesome.