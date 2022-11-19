Zomato to let go 3 percent of its employees in response to decline in sales; Details inside

New Delhi: Zomato, a food search engine, announced on Saturday that it will let go of less than 3 percent of its whole workforce. According to the business, the firings are related to regular performance. There has only been a routine performance-based turnover of less than 3 percent of our personnel, according to a Zomato spokeswoman. Before this turnover, the Gurugram-based company employed about 3,800 people.

In May 2020, Zomato last reduced its workforce by 520 employees, or 13 percent of its total workforce, in reaction to the decline in sales that followed the coronavirus epidemic. The company recently had three top-level employees leave, and now there will be layoffs. (Also Read:

Mohit Gupta, a co-founder of Zomato, left the company on Friday. This comes after Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of the Intercity Legends service, and Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new ventures, both left their positions earlier this month.

Gupta departs the Gurugram-based company after working there for four and a half years. He started working for the company in 2018 and oversaw Zomato's meal delivery division. In 2020, the company promoted him to co-founder.

"MG (Mohit Gupta), during the past few years, you have been both a brother and a friend to me. According to a regulatory filing, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote in a note, "You have done a fantastic job here, brought us back from the verge of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business.

Zomato's net loss decreased from 434.9 crores in the same quarter last fiscal year to 250.8 crores during the September quarter. In the meantime, operational revenue increased by 62.20 percent to Rs. 1,661.3 crores. Sales for the company's meal delivery service increased by barely 22 percent to $6,631 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from $5,410 crore in the same quarter last year.