हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs Pakistan

1st Test Day 3: Pakistan reduced to 137/8 in second-innings against England at stumps

Pakistan were reduced to 137 for eight in their second-innings against England at stumps on the third day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Friday.

1st Test Day 3: Pakistan reduced to 137/8 in second-innings against England at stumps
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Pakistan were reduced to 137 for eight in their second-innings against England at stumps on the third day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Friday.

At the end of day's play, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah were batting at their respective scores of 0 and 12.

Pakistan are currently maintaining a 244-run lead over England in the ongoing Test.

Shan Masood, who single-handedly guided Pakistan to a score of 326 in their first-innings by smashing a blistering knock of 156, failed to replicate a similar kind of performance in the second innings as he fell for a duck.

Opener Abid Ali (20), skipper Azhar Ali (18) and Babar Azam (5) too failed to contribute much to their side's innings and dismissed cheaply.

Subsequently, Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan smashed 29 and 27 runs, respectively before they too went back to the pavilion.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their first-innings at 92 for four, with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler batting at the crease.

Buttler notched up just 38 runs off 108 deliveries before being bowled out by Chris Woakes, while Pope made a significant contribution of 62 runs before falling victim to Naseem Shah.

Subsequently, Chris Woakes (19), Dom Bess (1), Jofra Archer (16) and James Anderson (7) all departed cheaply as England were bundled out for 219 runs in reply to Pakistan's score of 326.

Yasir Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of four for 66. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Abbas claimed two wickets each, while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with a wicket each.

 

Tags:
England vs PakistanEngland-Pakistan TestsShan MasoodOllie PopeJos ButtlerBabar Azam
Next
Story

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: India to host 2021 edition, Australia gets nod for 2022
  • 20,27,074Confirmed
  • 41,585Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M17S

Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul Gandhi tell the truth of 'secret alliance' with China?