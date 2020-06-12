2019 World Cup Rewind: On this day, David Warner's ton guided Australia to 41-run win over Pakistan

On this day in 2019, Australian opener David Warner smashed a blistering century to help his side clinch a 41-run win over Pakistan in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Australia's victory over Pakistan in the showpiece event.

Along with the tweet, the world's cricket governing body also shared the highlights of the match.



"#OnThisDay last year, David Warner's 111-ball 107 helped Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in #CWC19," the tweet said.

#OnThisDay last year, David Warner's 111-ball 107 helped Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in #CWC19 Log in to the ICC Vault to watch exclusive extended highlights of the @cricketworldcup fixture https://t.co/N75cayjwRh pic.twitter.com/lpAktlkxtq — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2020

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first during that match.

Australia made a superb start to their innings as openers Aaron Finch and Warner stitched a mammoth partnership of 146 runs for the first wicket.

Finch scored 84-ball 82 runs, including six boundaries and four sixes before falling victim to Mohammad Amir's delivery.

Warner, on the other hand, smashed 111-ball 107 runs which was decorated with 11 boundaries and a maximum.

Except Finch and Warner, none of the other players managed to contribute much to their side's innings as Australia were bundled out for a respectable 307 runs in 49 overs.

Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with his figures of five for 20. Shaheen Afridi bagged twi wickets, while Hasan Ali, Wqahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman for a duck.

Subsequently, opener Imam-ul-Haq (53) stitched a 54-run stand with Babar Azam (30) and 80-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez (46) to steady his side's innings.

The then captain Sarfraz Ahmed (40), Hasan Ali (32) and Wahab Riaz (45) also made notable contributions while Shoaib Malik (0), Asif Ali (5) and Amir (0) were dismissed cheaply as Pakistan were bowled out for 266 inside 45.4 overs.

For Australia, Pat Cummins finished with figures of three for 33, while Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson claimed two wickets each.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Aaron Finch added a wicket each in their accounts.

Warner was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant show with the bat.