हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Independence Day

74th Independence Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead cricket fraternity in extending greetings

As India is celebrating its 74th Independence day on  Saturday, the cricket fraternity has come in unison to extend their wishes to the citizens on the day when the country was freed from the British rule.

74th Independence Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead cricket fraternity in extending greetings

As India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, the cricket fraternity has come in unison to extend their wishes to the citizens on the day when the country was freed from the British rule.

From legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to their official social media handles and wished 'Jai Hind' to their countrymen with pride.

Conveying greetings to citizens on the occassion of 'Independence Day', Kohli paid tribute to all those countrymen who are away from their families and fightinh on the frontlines to keep everyone safe.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind," Kohli tweeted.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, extended his greetings by urging his countrymen to be the 'everyday heroes' for their children, who are the future of the country and will drive the nation forward.

"Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward. Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive," the master blaster wrote.

Meanwhile, Indian star opener Rohit Sharma and Chinanmam bowler Kuldeep Yadav also took to their respective Twitter handles and wrote that there is nothing better than representing their country.

“Nothing like stepping out for our country," Sharma tweeted along with a picture of him from the field in the Indian jersey.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, wrote,"No better feeling than representing our wonderful country.” 

Besides them, many other cricketers namely Test opener Mayank Agarwal, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin,Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also extended their greetings by posting patriotic messages on their respective social media handles.

Take a look at who said what on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947 and since then, we all have been marching ahead on the path of development. 

Tags:
Independence Day74th Independence DayI-DayVirat KohliSachin tendulkarRohit SharmaShikhar Dhawan
Next
Story

Pink ball could be used in all Tests, suggests Michael Vaughan
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M3S

Watch how singer Anup Jalota strings the celebration of 74th Independence Day in his words