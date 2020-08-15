74th Independence Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead cricket fraternity in extending greetings

As India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, the cricket fraternity has come in unison to extend their wishes to the citizens on the day when the country was freed from the British rule.

From legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to their official social media handles and wished 'Jai Hind' to their countrymen with pride.

Conveying greetings to citizens on the occassion of 'Independence Day', Kohli paid tribute to all those countrymen who are away from their families and fightinh on the frontlines to keep everyone safe.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind," Kohli tweeted.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Tendulkar, on the other hand, extended his greetings by urging his countrymen to be the 'everyday heroes' for their children, who are the future of the country and will drive the nation forward.

"Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward. Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive," the master blaster wrote.

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! Children are the future of India and they're the ones who will drive our nation forward.

Let’s be their 'Everyday Heroes' and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian star opener Rohit Sharma and Chinanmam bowler Kuldeep Yadav also took to their respective Twitter handles and wrote that there is nothing better than representing their country.

“Nothing like stepping out for our country," Sharma tweeted along with a picture of him from the field in the Indian jersey.

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

Kuldeep, on the other hand, wrote,"No better feeling than representing our wonderful country.”

A moment of pride whenever I step on the field for India. No better feeling than representing our wonderful country. Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/9zGEciaiFj — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 15, 2020

Besides them, many other cricketers namely Test opener Mayank Agarwal, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin,Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also extended their greetings by posting patriotic messages on their respective social media handles.

Take a look at who said what on Twitter:

Pride. Passion. Euphoria. Nothing can even come close to the feeling of donning my country's jersey. Happy #IndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/9HVTEv5Hve — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 15, 2020

The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

74th happy Independence Day . Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/4OHcMRrSfR — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day my fellow Indians. Bharat Mata ki Jai. pic.twitter.com/J9vzwIwKzN — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) August 15, 2020

Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India pic.twitter.com/pbn5y1TPWH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020

As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let’s pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/aGaokBdhr8 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

Our country breathed independence on August 15, 1947 and since then, we all have been marching ahead on the path of development.