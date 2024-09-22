‘A Bit Like’: Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To This Former India Skipper

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that Rishabh Pant’s defence is quite identical to former captain MS Dhoni. Pant smashed his sixth Test century in the second innings of India’s first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Pant also managed to match Dhoni's record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Coming to bat at number 5, the Delhi-based player made 109 runs off 128 balls with the help of 13 fours and four sixes.

"It's a misleading package we see with Rishabh Pant. Underneath that, you will see as many dot balls in his innings at Shubman Gill's so he is willing to also play the defensive game that we have seen many times in the past,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

“He has got a pretty good defensive technique, a bit like Dhoni, whose defensive technique was quite good. People talk about the leadership and the big-hitting power that Dhoni had, but his defensive technique was pretty good, and the same with Rishabh Pant as well," Manjrekar said.

Earlier, in the first innings also, Pant was looking great with the bat, making 39 runs off 52 balls before getting out against Hasan Mahmud. Pant picked it up in the second innings and not only did he score a hundred but also stitched a massive 167-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill.

"We've seen these phases but it's about Pant playing as per the situation, sometimes dependent on his mood but also very careful about choosing the right kind of bowlers as long as there were off-spinners bowling, he wasn't taking too many chances. So he is that kind of player who has his own way of getting runs and has his own agenda - a bit like Virender Sehwag. When India goes to Australia, that is when they truly need him,” Manjrekar added.