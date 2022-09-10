NewsCricket
AARON FINCH

Well Done Finchy: Virat Kohli wishes Australia's Aaron Finch as he announces retirement from ODI cricket

Finch took to Instagram after announcing his retirement and thanked the cricketing fraternity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday wished Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch on his retirement from One-day International (ODI) cricket, saying it was great to play with and against him over the years. While Kohli and Finch were involved in several nail-biting matches between the two countries, the Australian was also a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the 2020 season where he played alongside the charismatic Indian cricketer. Finch will play his last ODI on September 11 when he will lead Australia in the third and final game against New Zealand at Cairns. Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Finch took to Instagram after announcing his retirement and thanked the cricketing fraternity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5)

"It's been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could've hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!" wrote the 35-year-old Finch.

In response, Kohli wrote, "Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest."

In a statement issued by Finch on Cricket Australia (CA) website on Saturday, Finch said, "It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

"It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next (50-over) World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point," added Finch.

Aaron FinchAaron Finch news updateAaron Finch newsAaron Finch updateAaron Finch retirementAaron Finch retiresAaron Finch Virat KohliAaron Finch ODIAaron Finch AustraliaAaron Finch T20 World Cup

