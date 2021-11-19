हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

AB de Villiers retires: Virat Kohli, Sundar Pichai react after RCB player quits all forms of cricket

Virat Kohli led the social media world in paying tribute to AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. After retiring from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers had continued to ply his trade across T20 franchise cricket, especially for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

AB de Villiers retires: Virat Kohli, Sundar Pichai react after RCB player quits all forms of cricket
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli led the social media world in paying tribute to AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. After retiring from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers had continued to ply his trade across T20 franchise cricket, especially for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With the announcement, de Villiers ends his decade-long association with RCB, scoring 4,491 runs in 156 matches. He finished as the second highest run-getter for the side behind Virat Kohli.

De Villiers, who represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before joining RCB, has finished his IPL career as the sixth highest run-getter with 5,162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68. It also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries, with the best of 133 not out coming against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Reacting to the news, Kohli, who recently stepped down from RCB`s captaincy, wrote on Twitter, "To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. This hurts my heart but I know you`ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. (Broken heart) I love you."

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who played alongside de Villiers in IPL 2021, commented, "Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever (Raising hands) #legend."

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, a keen cricket enthusiast, tweeted, "What a legacy, one of my favorites to watch ever!"

Here all the major reactions: 

With inputs from IANS

