Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma caught the eyes of many with his glamorous knock of 75 (50) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He smashed 5 boundaries and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 150 to guide his team to victory over Chennai.

The uncapped Indian all-rounder was bought by SRH for a price tag of Rs 6.50 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. His ability to both bat and bowl when his side needs, caught the attention of the SRH management at the auction.

Back in 2016, Abhishek led the India U19 to a Youth Asia Cup title. He played an improtant role in India U19's journey to the title as he was the second-highest wicket taker of the tournament. He was also a member of the India U19 World Cup winning team in 2018.

The 2000-born youngster started his IPL stint with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition of the IPL. He was bought at a price tag of Rs 55 lakh by the Delhi franchise.

Abhishek, 17 years of age at that time, made his debut against a star studded Royal Challengers Bangalore side. However, the teenager at that time, Abhishek didn't fear any of the big names on his debut.

The left-handed all-rounder smashed a 19 ball 46 runs against one of the best bowlers in the business, Tim Southee. He smoked Southee for 3 boundaries in a row to send the message that he's in the IPL for some serious business. However, Sharma played only two matches in his debut season with an eye-catching debut.

Teams Abhishek Sharma has played for

India U19

Panchkula Kings

Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad