Afghan Mystery Girl Turns 'Blue' After India THRASH Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s; See Pic

Afghanistan cricket team has been knocked out of the Asia Cup 2023 but the team's biggest fan continues to watch the tournament with the same passion. Remember Wazhma Ayoubi, the mystery girl from Asia Cup 2023, who went viral after spotted wearing cultural outfits while watching Afghanistan play Bangladesh. She has not travelled to Sri Lanka to watch matches in Asia Cup but continues to cheer from UAE, where she works and lives.

After Afghanistan were knocked out, Wazhma turned fans of her second 'home' team India. She cheered for the Men In Blue vs Pakistan and Nepal during the group fixtures. On Sunday and Monday, September 10 and 11, when India played Pakistan in the Super 4s, Wazhma supported India again. She congratulated Rohit Sharma and Co after the team thumped Pakistan by a massive margin of 228 runs.

Wazhma did not just congratulate India for the win, but also chose her words smartly. Instead of saying 'India', Wazhma wrote 'Bharat' to congratulate the Men in Blue.

Check out Afghanistan mystery girl wazhma Ayoubi's post below"

Earlier, after Kohli surpassed 13,000 ODI runs, she had congratulated the India batter too. Wazhma called herself a 'lucky charm' and said that Team India looks to be in full form right now. She also hailed 'King Kohli' for his ton vs Pakistan. Commenting over his hundred, Wazhma wrote, "Century of the GOAT'.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first in a game that went on for two days. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill struck brilliant fifties to give India a good start with the bat. The opening stand wa of 121 runs before Rohit fell. Gill fell too and then Virat Kohli,KL Rahul got together to take the team to 356 for 2 in 50 overs. Both Virat and Rahul smashed tons as Pakistan bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Shaheen Afridi gave away 79 runs in 10 overs after loss of just one wicket. Two other blows for Pakistan was the injuries to pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Pakistan chasing the target got bowled out for just 128 in 32 overs. This is the biggest margin with which India have beaten Pakistan in an ODI. India and Pakistan are likely to meet again in the final of the tournament on September 17. India play Sri Lanka in the second clash of the tournament on Tuesday, September 12.