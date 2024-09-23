In a thrilling turn of events during the third and final ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa on September 22, 2024, Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah suffered one of cricket's most unfortunate dismissals—a bizarre run out by a double deflection. This remarkable dismissal took place in Sharjah, with Afghanistan batting first in an already-decided series. While Afghanistan had sealed the series with victories in the first two matches, this strange moment added drama to an otherwise dead rubber match.

This is how Rahmat Shah got out Against South Africa _____ pic.twitter.com/kw9VSJb9sl September 22, 2024

The Setup: Afghanistan's Solid Start

Afghanistan began their innings on a steady note with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Abdul Malik cautiously negotiating South Africa's opening bowling attack. Lungi Ngidi, who had been instrumental for the Proteas in previous matches, delivered a probing line, testing the Afghan batters’ patience. In the seventh over, Ngidi trapped Abdul Malik LBW, breaking the initial momentum and bringing Rahmat Shah to the crease.

Rahmat, a veteran in Afghanistan's middle order, had barely settled in when fate intervened in the most bizarre way. What followed in the ninth over was not just unusual but left spectators and players alike stunned, cementing itself as one of the most talked-about moments of the game.

The Double Deflection: How It Unfolded

Off the fifth delivery of the ninth over, Rahmanullah Gurbaz attempted to drive Ngidi's ball straight down the ground. While it looked like a routine shot, what happened next was anything but ordinary. Ngidi, in an effort to field the ball off his own bowling, reached out but failed to collect cleanly. The ball deflected off his outstretched hand to his right, where Rahmat Shah, the non-striker, had already taken a few steps out of his crease.

The ball then ricocheted off Rahmat's shoulder as he attempted to turn back towards safety. In a bizarre twist of events, the ball, after hitting Rahmat, changed direction once more and rolled into the stumps at the non-striker’s end. As Ngidi had already touched the ball, Rahmat was deemed run out according to the laws of the game, leaving the Afghan batter helplessly short of his ground.

This incident had shades of Andrew Symonds' memorable dismissal in 2006 against Sri Lanka, where the ball struck non-striker Michael Clarke before being caught by a fielder. However, Rahmat’s dismissal had an extra layer of complexity, with two deflections leading to his downfall.

The Worst Way to Get Out?

In cricket, there are few things more frustrating for a batter than being run out, especially when they have done little wrong. Rahmat Shah’s dismissal will go down as one of the most unfortunate and bizarre in recent cricket history. Being run out is often seen as a mistake of judgment or miscommunication, but this time, it was purely the result of bad luck and an unforeseeable chain of events.

Fans took to social media to express their shock and amusement at the bizarre nature of the dismissal, with many describing it as "the worst way to get out." Even Rahmat's own teammates could barely believe what they had witnessed. This moment will surely be replayed in highlight reels for years to come, joining the ranks of cricket’s most unusual dismissals.

Insightful Analysis: The Laws and the Luck Factor

Under cricket’s laws, Rahmat Shah’s dismissal was entirely within the rules. Since Ngidi had made contact with the ball before it hit the non-striker, the umpire was correct in giving Rahmat out. However, this highlights one of cricket’s more obscure rules and reminds us of the game’s unpredictable nature.

While some might argue that such incidents add to the charm of cricket, others feel it underscores the cruelty of the game. A batter could bat for hours, avoid every trap laid by the bowlers, and yet fall victim to a moment of sheer bad luck. Rahmat Shah's run out serves as a humbling reminder that cricket is not just about skill but also about dealing with the unexpected.

Afghanistan's Batting Struggles

Following Rahmat's unfortunate exit, Afghanistan’s innings never fully recovered. While Gurbaz continued to anchor one end, the rest of the batting order failed to establish lasting partnerships. South Africa's bowlers, buoyed by the early breakthrough, tightened their grip on the game, exploiting Afghanistan’s vulnerabilities.

The Proteas’ bowling attack, led by Ngidi and supported by Rabada and Shamsi, restricted Afghanistan to a sub-par total, which the South African batters chased down with relative ease. Despite the series loss, South Africa salvaged some pride with a consolation win.