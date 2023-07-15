After Asian Games Squad Announced, These Indian Cricketers Become Eligible For Selection In World Cup Squad

BCCI named a 15-man squad for the 19th edition of Asian Games. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the captain of this young side. In case you didn’t know, BCCI had confirmed earlier that they will be sending a ‘B’ side to Asian Games as the main team will be busy preparing for the World Cup which starts on October 5 at home. The cricket in Asian Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format.

One of the key features of the squad is presence of as many as 7 IPL stars who are likely to make their T20I debuts in Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in China. The names are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Tilak Varma.



Arshdeep Singh also features in the side as the opening bowler. The rest of bowling contingent include Mukesh, Avesh Khan, Shivam Mavi, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi.

After this squad is named, one thing is clear that none from this unit will be playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup. It also clears way for five cricketers who are not part of the current ODI side in West Indies but can still make it to the World Cup squad.

Who are the cricketers who can benefit from not being picked in the Asian Games squad?

1. R Ashwin

Not in the reckoning for a place in the World Cup squad s far but by not naming Ashwin in the Asian Games squad, selectors have kept their options open. Ashwin has not played ODI cricket for a long time. Chances of his return are low but there has to be a reason why he was ignored for Asian Games, knowing he is a solid T20 bowler too.

2. Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has also been ignored for selection in Asian Games. Although there is a big fight already among two quality wrist spinners for one spot between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, selectors want to keep a close eye on progress of Varun.

3. Vijay Shankar

Batting all-rounder Vijay Shankar could be an option for India, in case an injury occurs to Hardik Pandya. Shankar may not be of same quality as Hardik yet in international cricket but he is the best option to replace him in that XI in the country, at the moment.

4. Umran Malik

The Jammu & Kashmir and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has not been included in the Asian Games squad. Selectors are keeping a close tab on Jasprit Bumrah. He should be fit by the time Aia Cup starts. However, selectors would want an fast bowler with extreme pace who could be a game-changer and partnership-break in the middle overs as well as can bowl at the death. Umran may be short on experience but he is certainly an X-factor cricketer.

5. Axar Patel

India's left-arm orthodox spinner should be the replacement option for Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. It will be interesting to see whether Axar makes the cut in the first 15 that is picked for the World Cup. But one thing is sure that selectors would want to keep him injury free and fresh for the World Cup. That's the reason Axar is not going to China to play Asian Games.