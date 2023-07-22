Virat Kohli’s Ton In 500th Game Draws Heartfelt Message From Anushka Sharma

In his remarkable 500th international appearance, Virat Kohli was an epitome of calm and class as he notched up his 76th international Test hundred. He was the main reason behind India piling up 438 against the West Indies on the second day of the second Test. Kohli played an important knock of 121 off 206 balls and this marked his 29th century in Test cricket, an achievement that put him on par with the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. Kohli was involved in a partnership of 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who chipped in with 61 runs from 152 balls and notched his 19th Test half-century.

Following Virat Kohli's century, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, took to her Instagram Stories to share a special message. Her post featured Virat Kohli as he took off his helmet while celebrating his century. It was accompanied by a heart emoticon.

However, West Indies hit back as they dismissed Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession. Kemar Roach was the standout bowler for West Indies, ending with figures of 3/104 in 22 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin played a handy knock lower down the order and was the final batter to be dismissed on 56 off 78 balls.

The first session of the second day belonged entirely to Virat Kohli, who was in his zone and quietly kept ticking the scorecard. The drives too were back and he brought up his century within the first half hour of play.

This century was important for Kohli as it came after 5 years — his last overseas century was in Perth back in 2018. In response, West Indies were cautious as they started the innings. Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul formed the team's first half-century partnership in the series. However, just 20 minutes before stumps, Jadeja accounted for Chanderpaul’s wicket. At the end of the day, West Indies were still trailing by 352 runs with 9 wickets in hand.