India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained big in the ICC T20 batters' rankings. The India middle-order batter has gained 44 slots to jump to fifth spot in the latest rankings. This promotion is thanks to his brilliant 117 in the last T20 vs England which India eventually lost by a close margin. Surya's innings of 117 came off just 55 balls that included 14 fours and 6 sixes. Other Indian cricketers too benefitted from their recent good show with the bat and ball.

Jasprit Bumrah regained the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a career-best haul of six for 19 that helped India romp to a 10-wicket victory in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday.

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests,

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham while Mehidy Hasan (up two places to 15th), England’s Chris Jordan (up six places to 18th) and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th) are others in the top 20. Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) have also progressed.