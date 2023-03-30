Ahead Of IPL 2023, RCB's Dinesh Karthik Makes 'MASSIVE Announcement', To Join Commentary Team For Ashes 2023

RCB and India cricketer Dinesh Karthik is going to be back in the commentary box after the end of IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper and batter has taken a liking to this new side job. He turned commentator for the first time in England vs India Test series, two years ago and since then has done various stints as commentator. Quite recently, Dinesh was seen commentating in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The cricketer will be back holding the microphone in Ashes 2023. Karthik, who will be playing IPL 2023 for RCB, made the announcement on Twitter.

Karthik wrote: "One MASSIVE announcement before the IPL as a player starts... So proud to be amongst these legends. Surreal feeling. Just felt like sharing! Bas. That's all. Thanks @SkyCricket for giving me this opportunity and honour."

One MASSIVE announcement before the IPL as a player starts...



So proud to be amongst these legends. Surreal feeling.



Just felt like sharing!



Bas. That's all ___



Thanks @SkyCricket for giving me this opportunity and honour. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/bnYyLDOV0E — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 30, 2023

Dinesh, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, continues to play IPL. Thanks to his exploits with the bat last season for RCB, he was picked in India's T20I squad and went on to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in October-November last year. However, India failed to win the tournament and Dinesh got the sacking after which he has not returned to the national side.

The 37-year-old is still a part of the RCB setup and will be aiming to win the first trophy for the franchise in IPL 2023. He scored 330 runs in 16 games as finisher for RCB in IPL 2023. His runs came at an average of 55 and strike rate of 183.33. He fulfilled his role as finisher brilliantly and hence the BCCI selectors put faith in him to do the same job for Team India.

RCB will pin hopes this year on captain Faf du Plessis, star batter Virat Kohli, explosive Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh to post or chase big totals on the board. RCB play their first match vs Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru.