RCB IPL 2023 Team Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

The upcoming season of the IPL will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entering the tournament with minimal changes to their squad. However, this time, both the men and women's team of RCB will participate in the same year, after the franchise purchased a WPL team for INR 901 crore. Despite participating in the IPL for 15 years, RCB has yet to win the coveted title, and the team owners are still determined to change that. As the new season approaches, the focus remains on winning the elusive title.

The RCB fanbase is renowned for their loyalty and will continue to support the team, no matter what. When RCB takes on five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru, the fans will once again gather at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium after a three-year wait to cheer for their team, chanting 'RCB…RCB…RCB'. As the IPL returns to its home and away format post-Covid-19 pandemic, the raucous crowd will provide an electrifying atmosphere. RCB has retained its core squad of 18 players from IPL 2022 and has bought seven players in the IPL 2023 auction. Except for England players Reece Topley and Will Jacks, all of the players purchased by RCB are uncapped.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 Full Schedule

Check RCB's full schedule for IPL 2023 below:

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru

Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali

Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur

Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 Full Squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Virat Kohli India 34 years Batsman INR 15 CR(R) Suyash Prabhudessai India 25 years Batsman INR 30 Lakhs(R) Faf du Plessis South Africa 38 years Batsman INR 7 crores(R) Rajat Patidar India 29 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Anuj Rawat (wk) India 23 years WK-Batsman INR 3.40 crores(R) Finn Allen (wk) New Zealand 23 years WK-Batsman INR 80 Lakhs(R) Dinesh Karthik (wk) India 37 years WK-Batsman INR 5.50 crores(R) Mohammed Siraj India 28 years Bowler INR 7 CR(R) Karn Sharma India 35 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) Siddarth Kaul India 32 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) Josh Hazlewood Australia 31 years Bowler INR 7.75 crores(R) Harshal Patel India 32 years Bowler INR 10.75 crores(R) Akash Deep India 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Glenn Maxwell Australia 34 years All-rounder INR 11 CR(R) David Willey England 32 years All-rounder INR 2 crores(R) Mahipal Lomror India 23 years All-rounder INR 95 Lakhs(R) Shahbaz Ahmed India 28 years All-rounder INR 2.40 crores(R) Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 25 years All-rounder INR 10.75 crores(R) Reece Topley England 28 years Bowler INR 1.9 Crores Himanshu Sharma India TBA Bowler INR 20 lakhs Will Jacks England 24 years Batter INR 3.2 Crores Manoj Bhandage India 24 years Bowler INR 20 lakhs Avinash Singh India 24 years Bowler INR 60 Lakhs Sonu Yadav India 23 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs Rajan Kumar India 26 years Bowler IND 70 Lakhs

RCB have a superb squad at their helm and it will be interesting to see how deep they go in the 15th edition of IPL.