RCB IPL 2023 Team Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season
IPL 2023: The RCB fanbase is renowned for its loyalty and will continue to support the team, no matter what.
Trending Photos
The upcoming season of the IPL will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entering the tournament with minimal changes to their squad. However, this time, both the men and women's team of RCB will participate in the same year, after the franchise purchased a WPL team for INR 901 crore. Despite participating in the IPL for 15 years, RCB has yet to win the coveted title, and the team owners are still determined to change that. As the new season approaches, the focus remains on winning the elusive title.
We are thrilled to announce and unveil a long term association with @qatarairways as the main principal partner of RCB. _
Fasten your seatbelts for an unforgettable journey!#PlayBold #____RCB #RCBxQatarAirways pic.twitter.com/r1qzYLcZ4M — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2023
Also Read: Big Blow For MS Dhoni's CSK, Ben Stokes Will Not Bowl In First Few Matches Of IPL 2023
The RCB fanbase is renowned for their loyalty and will continue to support the team, no matter what. When RCB takes on five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru, the fans will once again gather at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium after a three-year wait to cheer for their team, chanting 'RCB…RCB…RCB'. As the IPL returns to its home and away format post-Covid-19 pandemic, the raucous crowd will provide an electrifying atmosphere. RCB has retained its core squad of 18 players from IPL 2022 and has bought seven players in the IPL 2023 auction. Except for England players Reece Topley and Will Jacks, all of the players purchased by RCB are uncapped.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 Full Schedule
Check RCB's full schedule for IPL 2023 below:
Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru
Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata
Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru
Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru
Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali
Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru
Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru
Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow
Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi
Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai
Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur
Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad
Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 Full Squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Virat Kohli
|India
|34 years
|Batsman
|INR 15 CR(R)
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Faf du Plessis
|South Africa
|38 years
|Batsman
|INR 7 crores(R)
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|29 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Anuj Rawat (wk)
|India
|23 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 3.40 crores(R)
|Finn Allen (wk)
|New Zealand
|23 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 80 Lakhs(R)
|Dinesh Karthik (wk)
|India
|37 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 5.50 crores(R)
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 7 CR(R)
|Karn Sharma
|India
|35 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Siddarth Kaul
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 75 Lakhs(R)
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|31 years
|Bowler
|INR 7.75 crores(R)
|Harshal Patel
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 10.75 crores(R)
|Akash Deep
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 11 CR(R)
|David Willey
|England
|32 years
|All-rounder
|INR 2 crores(R)
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 95 Lakhs(R)
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|India
|28 years
|All-rounder
|INR 2.40 crores(R)
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 10.75 crores(R)
|Reece Topley
|England
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.9 Crores
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|TBA
|Bowler
|INR 20 lakhs
|Will Jacks
|England
|24 years
|Batter
|INR 3.2 Crores
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 lakhs
|Avinash Singh
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 60 Lakhs
|Sonu Yadav
|India
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Rajan Kumar
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|IND 70 Lakhs
RCB have a superb squad at their helm and it will be interesting to see how deep they go in the 15th edition of IPL.
Live Tv
More Stories