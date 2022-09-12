Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan fans celebrate Sri Lanka’s title win, take to streets after Pakistan loss, WATCH

Following Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2022 win, people in Afghanistan took to the streets to celebrate the sixth title win of the island nation, which is currently going through severe economic crisis. A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

In a video shared by Afghanistan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri, a huge crowd of people was seen in the street, with some cheering, with some dancing with joy after Sri Lanka’s win. People also took to social media to congratulate Sri Lanka on their win and also to poke fun at the Pakistani team`s performance in the final, especially while fielding.

“Congratulations Thank You Sri Lanka for making us very Happy.. Afghanistan is cheering & celebrating Sr Lanka win,” tweeted a user. A user under ICC’s post about Sri Lanka being crowned as champs mocked Pakistan for not being able to defeat Sri Lanka in both of their matches, while Afghanistan did it once.

Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved #AsiaCupCricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka @OfficialSLC. This is just one scene in Khost. Diversity, democracy and pluralism, and sports against intolerance and terrorism underpin the ____ friendship. pic.twitter.com/2G8hg9GsSd — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) September 11, 2022

“We beat the Asia Cup champions but you lost 2 times,” tweeted the user. Under the same post, another user posted a video of Afghanistan fans celebrating SL’s win by dancing in the streets. “This is how Afghanistan people celebrating Sri Lanka’s victory. #AsiaCup2022,” he tweeted.

An Afghanistan fan also poked fun at Pakistan’s fielding in a photo posted in comments of a video posted by legendary Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Another Twitter user from Afghanistan expressed happiness after Pakistan’s loss in the final. “Pakistans downfall is my happiness,” the user tweeted.

This comes after clashes were reported between the supporters of Afghanistan and Pakistan after the latter won the cricket match in the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday. Afghanistan themselves had a decent outing at Asia Cup 2022. They qualified for the Super Four phase of the tournament after wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group Stage, but could not score any win in the Super Four stage, losing to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.

(with ANI inputs)