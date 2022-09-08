Clashes were reported between the supporters of Afghanistan and Pakistan after the latter won the cricket match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). According to Mohsin Dawar who is a Member National Assembly from North Waziristan in Pakistan, Pakistan’s decades-old ‘strategic depth policy’ and ‘interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan’ is the reason behind Afghans having problems with Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in the Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 to qualify for the final. Dawar said the use of a cricket match as an ‘excuse’ to hurl ‘racist abuse’ against Afghanistan supporters is ‘shamelessness’. “Using a cricket match as an excuse to hurl racist abuse against Afghans is peak shamelessness. Pakistan`s decades-old strategic depth policy and interventionist misadventures in Afghanistan are why Afghans have a problem with Pakistan. Introspect before belittling Afghans,” tweeted Dawar who is also the Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Afghan fans allegedly started damaging the Cricket Stadium. Afghan fans reportedly could not control their emotions and expressed their anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium. Soon after the videos of the clashes went viral on social media, people were divided in their support for the sides.

A Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam questioned whether the Sharjah Police would identify the Afghan fans who ‘beat’ the Pakistani fans. “Can @ShjPolice identify the Afghan fans who are mercilessly beating Pakistani fans on the streets of Sharjah?” Salam tweeted sharing a video of the clash.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also tweeted a video of the clashes, writing, “This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport”.

This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 September 7, 2022

On the other side, a Twitter user, Mohit Sharma also shared the video and wrote, “Ye to bhagne ka mouka bhi ni de rhe pakistanio ko #PakvsAfg,” he tweeted.

