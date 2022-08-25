Pakistan captain Babar Azam will play a big role when they take on India in their first clash of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). He was at his best the last time Pakistan took India in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. He was one of the main architects in Pakistan's 10-wicket thrashing of India in the mega event. He had played an unbeaten 52-ball 68 run knock, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes respectively, in the 152-run chase alongside opening partner and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who made brilliant unbeaten 79.

Since then Babar has not looked back. He has been brilliant across 3 formats and not to forget, he also leads his side in all formats of the game. Babar is the only batter in the world who is in the top 3 on batting rankings across formats.

Speaking about Babar's excellence and leadership, batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said that he is a world class player and someone who is performing across all formats.

"Babar Azam is a world class player and his consistent performance in all three formats from the last three years is the solid proof of his flight. He plays well under pressure, big players are those who perform under pressure. It's never easy for a captain to focus on his skills. In fact, he is performing well in all three formats," said Yousuf on the sidelines of a practice session at the ICC academy in Dubai.

Huge things are expected from Pakistan's best batter in the Asia Cup, which the country has won twice. Pakistan play India on Sunday and then they play Hong Kong on September 2 before the Super 4 stage begins. In all likelihood, India will meet Pakistan again on Sunday (September 4). And there is a high chance that both sides meet each other again in the competition on September 11, in the summit clash.