Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir, who has won 2 titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League, opines that Suryakumar Yadav should bat at No 3 for India and not Virat Kohli. Gambhir feels it is the form which should be taken into account and not reputation. Suryakumar has been in top form for India for more than a year now. He smashed Hong Kong bowlers are to all corners of the park to score 68 off just 26 balls. It helped India win the match by 8 wickets and confirm their spot in the Super 4s. Kohli too scored a fifty but he was still not at his fluent best and looked scratchy on occasions. Suryakumar caught all the attention with his knock that included 6 fours and 6 sixes each.

"See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don’t fiddle with someone’s form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He’s 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22", Gambhir was heard saying on Star Sports commentary during the IND vs HK game on Wednesday night.

Gambhir added that Suryakumar is already over 30 and he should make most of the time he has in his hands. That he should be batting higher up the order for India in T20Is.

"He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be,” he further said.

Team India are likely to take on Pakistan in their first clash of Super 4s on September 4. That is possible only if Pakistan beat Hong Kong in their last Group A clash tomorrow (Friday, September 2).