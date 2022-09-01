Former India captain Virat Kohli said he was ‘blown away’ by Suryakumar Yadav’s knock against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 68, Virat Kohli’s 59 and Ravindra Jadeja’s quick fielding helped India secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

“I enjoyed Suryakumar Yadav’s innings from the other end. He came and changed the momentum of the game on a pitch that was not as easy as he made it look. I was completely blown away,” said Kohli in a video posted by BCCI that also featured Suryakumar.

Suryakumar said that he enjoyed batting with Kohli and needed the veteran to stay on the crease on the other end so as to express himself freely. Questioned on his mindset in the innings by Virat, Suryakumar said, “When I was sitting inside, I and Rishabh were talking about how do we take this game further as the pitch was a bit slow. When I went to bat, I tried being myself, doing what I do, what I love doing. I was going for 3-4 boundaries in my first ten balls. When I got that, I just kept batting.”

Kohli said that the quickfire 98-run stand between them in 42 balls was really nice for the team. Suryakumar Yadav had hit four sixes in the final over, asked if he thought of hitting six sixes and becoming the second Indian to do so after Yuvraj Singh, he quipped, “I was trying my best but let us not get past Yuvi pajji.”

Kohli said he is looking forward to Surya playing such knocks for the Indian team. “If you stay in that zone, you can change the complexion of the game against any team in the world,” he added.

Kohli added that his plan was extremely simple, to stabilise the innings and take risks when the opportunity arises by hitting some big shots. “When you (Surya) were here, my role changed back to holding one end steady so that you could express yourself. I enjoy doing this, staying out there at the crease when I am set. I enjoyed my batting in my last game against a quality attack. I am happy that I got two innings where I enjoyed my batting. Numbers and milestones are not really relevant to me,” he added.

