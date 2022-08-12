Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been an influencing example for all the upcoming youngsters. With the tight cricketing calendar filled with games of different formats, many players consider giving up at least red-ball or white-ball cricket to focus on one game. A prime example is England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, who recently gave up on One-Day internationals citing physical limitations. (Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India squad due to THIS reason)

Similarly, Babar Azam was asked about giving up on one format and he was not impressed with the journalist's question. The journalist asked him whether senior players like Rizwan, Afridi, and himself should retire from one format to manage their game better.

It all started when the journalist said one of the reasons for Pakistan's loss against Sri Lanka was due to injuries to senior players.

"You, Rizwan, and Shaheen are the stars, pride of Pakistan cricket. Like we lost the second Test against Sri Lanka, kya aap ko nahi lagta ki hum depressed the workload aap logo p zyada tha? So won't it be a good idea if you people lower load for yourself with playing only two formats," asked the journalist.

Babar Azam gave a stern reply to him saying,"Abhi jis tarah se hamari fitness hai, abhi aisa socha nahi ki hum do format m ajae. Apko kya lagta h main budha ho gaya hu? ya hum budhe ho gaye hai?"

What Babar meant to say is that the level of fitness he along with Rizwan and Afridi have is on top at the moment and he is in no hurry to retire from any one format this soon.

Clearly, is on top of his game at the moment being the only batter in the top-three rankings in all of the three formats. He is the number one white-ball batter at the moment and number 3 in the red-ball format behind Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne.