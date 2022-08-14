Virat Kohli will return to action for Team India on August 28 to play his 100th T20 international of his career against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. In what begins a title defense for the Men in Blue on August 28, Kohli will play his first match after resting for the West Indies tour and Zimbabwe ODI series. India have been dominant in the Asia Cup winning the competition seven times and Virat Kohli has been influential in some of the last Asia Cup victories for his side except for the 2018 edition. Notably, Kohli played his last match for India during the England tour. (India vs Pakistan can take place THRICE in Asia Cup 2022, read how HERE)

What remains a worry for all, is Kohli's form. It has been over 2 years since Kohli scored a century and everyone around the globe is just waiting for his 71st ton. Back in 2012, Kohli played one of his career-best knocks to date against Pakistan when he scored 183 runs helping India pull off a memorable run chase.

However, some critics of the star Indian batter Virat Kohli were not happy with the former India captain coming back into the back taking back his no. 3 slot from Shreyas Iyer. Fans slammed BCCI on Twitter saying, "Shreyas Iyer was a safer bet than Virat Kohli', given the bad run of form the 34-year-old right-hander is.

Highest Strike Rate for India in Asia Cup

(min. 500 runs)



113.87 - Virender Sehwag

112.04 - Suresh Raina

99.60 - Virat Kohli

93.58 - Shikhar Dhawan #AsiaCup — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) August 14, 2022

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, here's a look at Virat Kohli's stats in the Asia Cup

Making his Asia Cup debut in 2010, Kohli has put up some insane numbers for Team India. He featured in 2010, 2012, and 2016 editions of the Asia Cup and will now take part in his fourth Asia Cup starting on August 28. His batting average in the Asia Cup is 63.83 in the 16 matches he played in the Asia Cup (ODI format) with 766 runs to his name along with 3 hundred and 2 half-centuries. Talking about his numbers in the T20I format of the Asia Cup, the prolific batter has 153 runs in 5 matches with an average of 76.50.