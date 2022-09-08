Team India were on Wednesday (September 8) knocked out of contention for the Asia Cup 2022 final after Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense Super 4 match in Sharjah. Winless in two matches, both India and Afghanistan are out of the tournament and Thursday’s match between the two sides here has been rendered inconsequential.

With four points each from two wins apiece, Pakistan and Sri Lanka sealed their places in the summit clash to be played on Sunday. India are third on the Super 4 points table with zero points like their Thursday match’s rivals Afghanistan.

Even a win in their final Super 4 match will only take them to 2 points which won’t be enough to topple the top two – Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Check Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table after Pakistan vs Afghanistan match here…

The Points Table well defines the finalists of #AsiaCup2022 _



We still have got 2 games left in the Super 4 stage, i.e., #INDvAFG tomorrow & we have also got the finalists #SLvPAK day after tomorrow.

And then on 11th September, 2022 we will see Final #SLvPAK in Dubai!#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/ehzdJXLHE5 — CRICXPERT (@CRICXPERT04) September 7, 2022

After convincing wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group matches, India looked clueless in the Super 4 stage. They lost to Pakistan by five wickets and then slumped to a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in a close match.

Despite the losses, India still had a mathematical chance to qualify for Sunday’s final if Afghanistan had beaten Pakistan on Wednesday. Besides, India were also required to beat Afghanistan by a big margin on Thursday and for Sri Lanka to do a favour by beating Pakistan on Friday.

India’s fate had slipped out of their hands after the defeat against Sri Lanka and any faint hopes remaining were snuffed out with Pakistan snatching victory against Afghanistan in the final over in a Super 4 match that could have gone either way.

Sri Lanka will now take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2022 title in the final match in Dubai on Sunday (September 11).

