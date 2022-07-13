After news of her marriage with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul spread like a wildfire, bollywood actress Athiya Shettty has responded to it. Several media reports stated on Monday that Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya was going to marry Indian cricketer KL Rahul in three months. The two have been dating for a long time but have not made the relationship official as yet. However, one can see both of them sharing pics on Instagram in which they are together often. Rahul and Athiya promote several brands together as well and their promotional posts can be seen on Instagram and other social media accounts.

However, the possibility of marriage looks unlikely as of now as Athiya has denied all such claims through her Instagram story. On Wednesday (July 13), she rubbished the reports of her wedding with Rahul in a subtle way. She did not take Rahul's name in that story but said that she is hopefully invited to the wedding. She wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, lol."

Check out the post below:

Rahul is currently healing his injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He underwent a surgery for sports hernia recently in Germany and is on the path to recovery. After the successful operation for his hernia, he shared the information related to his surgery. He said: "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

Rahul has already missed many key games for India, including the T20 series vs South Africa and the Ireland as well as the India tour of England where India play one Test, and six white-ball games. As far as the wedding with Athiya is concerned, Rahul has not responsed to the marriage date rumour till now.