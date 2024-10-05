Australia vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Australia is set to start its campaign on Saturday, October 5. Under the leadership of Alyssa Healy, Aussies will take on Sri Lanka in a day game. The Kangaroos are one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup title, as they have a history to remember. As of now, they have clinched 6 titles out of the 8 editions played.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka started their campaign by sustaining a loss against Pakistan and will look to win the game in order to seal their spot in the semi-final.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Australia and Sri Lanka Live streaming details:

When to watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, October 5.

What time will the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka take place?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka will start at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka live on TV?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports network in India.

How to live stream the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka?

Fans can livestream the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Sri Lanka on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

Squads:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana