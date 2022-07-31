Australia, led by brilliant Meg Lanning, will have a tricky opponent in Barbados in their second match on Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. World Champions Australia started off their campaign in CWG 2022 by beating India by 3 wickets in their opening contest which was a close game and one has to say that Aussies did not dominate that match and Ash Gardner had to play a brilliant hand to take the team through. Barbados too started their campaign in CWG this year with a win over Pakistan women. They beat Pakistan by a margin of 15 runs. Aussies had a close shave with their top 3 removed quite early in the chase. India's Renuka Thakur dismissed Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and skipper Meg Lanning cheaply to get India on top in that phase of play. India had earlier posted 154/8 in 20 overs courtesy terrific batting by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who completed a fifty and a whirlwind 48 by Shafali Verma.

Barbados women will trust their captain Hayley Matthews and batter Kycia Knight to come good in tough game vs Australia as well. They struck fifties vs Pakistan and then bowlers defended well to help the team win the opening contest.

Match Details

Commonwealth Games 2022

July 31, Sunday

10.30 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

