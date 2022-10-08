Australia vs England T20I series: AUS vs ENG Squads, schedule, live stream, check all details here

After Aaron Finch's Australia thrashed West Indies in the two-match bilateral series, they will take on Jos Buttler's England in a three-match T20I series that kickstarts on October 9 at Perth. Australia and England ae playing this T20I series as part of prepatory games before the T20 World Cup 2022 that begins on October 16 with the qualification matches. England are coming into this series with 4-3 series win over Pakistan in Pakistan. The team flew from Lahore to Australia after the conclusion of that series. Jos Buttler will be back for England as he missed the entire T20I leg vs Pakistan.

All eyes will be how Buttler leads the troops in this T20I series before the team heads into World Cup. It would be interesting to see whether Ben Stokes plays the 1st T20I. Our guess is that he will take the field. Stokes has not played a T20I since March 2021. He would like to have a go with the bat and ball before the big event starts. Another interesting thing to watch out for will be who Buttler opens with. Alex Hales and Phil Salt are two contenders. There is a big chance that Salt gets the nod ahead of Hales as he had good outings vs Pakistan recently. England would look to play their best XI in this series.

On the other hand, Australia have a plenty of issues in their batting lineup. Finch has blown hot and cold and Steve Smith's strike rate is an issue. There is a constant demand for Smith to be replaced by Cameron Green who is in top gear right now. He has done extremely well in T20Is for Pakistan in the past few games.

Here's everything you need to know about Australia vs England T20Is starting tomorrow, that is October 9 (Sunday)

Australia vs England T20Is Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Jordan

Australia vs England T20Is livestream and when and where to watch details

The AUS vs ENG 1st T20I, 2nd T20I and 3rd T20I can be watched on Sony Sports Network and will live stream on SonyLIV app.

Australia vs England T20Is Match dates, venue and start time

Aus vs Eng 1st T20I will be played at Perth stadium from 1.10 pm IST

Aus vs Eng 2nd T20I will be played at Manuka Oval stadium in Canberra from 1.10 pm IST

Aus vs Eng 3rd T20I will be played at Manuka Oval stadium in Canberra from 1.10 pm IST