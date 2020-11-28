Australia vs India: Adam Gilchrist apologizes to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini after commentary fiasco

Australian cricketing legend and current commentator Adam Gilchrist has offered sincere apologies to Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, over his mistake in the commentary box. During the first ODI between Australia and India on Friday (November 27), Gilchrist remarked on-air that Saini lost his father earlier in the month.

Gilchrist’s mistake was pointed out by a fan on Twitter, who told him that it was not Navdeep Saini but actually Mohammed Siraj’s father who had passed away. Accepting his mistake graciously, the former keeper-batsman offered his humble apologies to both the players.

Yep, thanks @Mitch_Savage My huge apologies again to all. https://t.co/F8rYsD6fxm — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

While Navdeep Saini played the first ODI at Sydney, Mohammed Siraj is only a part of the Indian Test squad. Saini, however, couldn’t do much with the ball as India lost the game by 66 runs. He returned with dismal figures of 10-0-83-1, being taken apart by the Aussie batsmen – who put on 374/6 on the board.

Earlier in November, Siraj had displayed tremendous grit in the face of adversity. While away on national duty, Siraj’s father had passed in Hyderabad. Although, BCCI offered to send Siraj back home immediately, Siraj refused the offer – deciding to stay back with the team instead.

Siraj later revealed that it was his father’s dream that his son would play for the country and that he would have wanted him (Siraj) to stay back. The pacer’s strong character was applauded by the fans and former players alike with even former skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly acknowledging Siraj’s mental strength.