हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adam Gilchrist

Australia vs India: Adam Gilchrist apologizes to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini after commentary fiasco

India were comprehensively beaten by hosts Australia in the first ODI by 66 runs at Sydney. Aussie cricket legend turned commentator, Adam Gilchrist, made en error in the commentary box which was immediately noticed by the fans.

Australia vs India: Adam Gilchrist apologizes to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini after commentary fiasco
File Photo

Australian cricketing legend and current commentator Adam Gilchrist has offered sincere apologies to Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, over his mistake in the commentary box. During the first ODI between Australia and India on Friday (November 27), Gilchrist remarked on-air that Saini lost his father earlier in the month.

Gilchrist’s mistake was pointed out by a fan on Twitter, who told him that it was not Navdeep Saini but actually Mohammed Siraj’s father who had passed away. Accepting his mistake graciously, the former keeper-batsman offered his humble apologies to both the players.

While Navdeep Saini played the first ODI at Sydney, Mohammed Siraj is only a part of the Indian Test squad. Saini, however, couldn’t do much with the ball as India lost the game by 66 runs. He returned with dismal figures of 10-0-83-1, being taken apart by the Aussie batsmen – who put on 374/6 on the board.

Earlier in November, Siraj had displayed tremendous grit in the face of adversity. While away on national duty, Siraj’s father had passed in Hyderabad. Although, BCCI offered to send Siraj back home immediately, Siraj refused the offer – deciding to stay back with the team instead.

Siraj later revealed that it was his father’s dream that his son would play for the country and that he would have wanted him (Siraj) to stay back. The pacer’s strong character was applauded by the fans and former players alike with even former skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly acknowledging Siraj’s mental strength.

Tags:
Adam GilchristMohammed SirajNavdeep Sainiindian cricket teamAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
Next
Story

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand under cloud after 7th player tests positive for COVID-19
  • 93,51,109Confirmed
  • 1,36,200Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : High Court verdict in favour of Kangana upsets Mayor