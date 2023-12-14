Australian batter David Warner has a way of saying that he is not finished yet in international cricket. He slammed a fifty on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan at Perth to make a big statement. Many are assuming that Warner is playing his last Test series but the 37-year-old wants to stay away from the talks of his retirement. He is just focussing on the job in hand, which is to bat well in the Pakistan Test series and he is doing a fine job at that.

Warner was batting on 72 off 67 balls at Lunch on Day 1. With 11 fours and 1 six to his name so far, Warner has set things up nicely for a hundred. That big six came off Shaheen Afridi's over.

The leader of the Pakistan pace attack looked listless in the first session, bowling wider and too fuller which did not help his cause. Warner was at his premediated best as he played with his bowling.

In this instance when Warner scooped Shaheen for a six to the second tier of the stand in the fine leg region, Shaheen bowled a fuller delivery targetted at middle stump. Warner goes on back foot and then tries to scoop it from middle stump line. He takes eye off the ball but still manages to make the connect, falling down on the ground in the process.

Watch Warner's brilliant six off Shaheen below:

Tired of the conventional, David Warner's 12th boundary of the first session was nothing short of inventive! _#AUSvPAK @nrmainsurance #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/8ih9vnjhUj December 14, 2023

Warner was previously heavily criticised by his former teammate Mitchell Johnson, who said that he does not get why Warner is getting a farewell Test series when he is the one who is completely out of form. Johnson had also brought the ball-tampering scandal episode back into the debate, saying that those who dented Australia's pride did not deserve any farewell series. The opening batter has got support from Usman Khawaja. But Warner played down the comments made by Johnson, saying that everyone had a right to make an opinion.

If Warner goes on to score a hundred in the first Test, it will be interesting to see how he celebrates it. Warner has definitely toned down his anger since the 2018 ball tampering episode but he may want to reignite the older self when he get to the three-figure mark.